Twitter's new program lets creators make money from ads

Twitter announced that it's launching a new program to share ad revenue with select creators. The program, called Creator Ads Revenue Sharing, will allow creators to earn a share of the revenue generated from ads displayed in their tweets' replies.

To be eligible for the program, creators must have at least 10,000 followers and enable the "Monetize Tweets" setting in their account settings. Once they qualify, they will automatically start earning a share of the ad revenue generated from replies to their tweets.

The program is currently in beta and is only available to a limited number of creators. The amount of revenue creators earn will be based on several factors, including the number of impressions and engagements their tweets receive.

We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

Twitter's Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program is a way for the company to support the creators who make Twitter "a vibrant and engaging platform." By sharing ad revenue with creators, it encourages them to continue creating high-quality content to attract more people.

The program is also a way for Twitter to compete with other social media platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok, which already have similar monetization programs.

Previously, Elon Musk announced the company will start sharing ad revenues it received with creators. However, Twitter has struggled to get ads on its service. For instance, the world's biggest ad company GroupM previously told its clients that buying ads on the platform is high-risk, though this was later retracted after Linda Yaccarino took over.

On the other hand, we reported that Twitter's revenues were a shambles. When Elon Musk acquired the company, one of the things he immediately did was revamp the Twitter Blue subscription model. According to him, Twitter "needs to pay the bills somehow," and they cannot rely entirely on advertisers.

In the past few weeks, the company has also decided to ban third-party apps from accessing its APIs, and also put a fee on accessing those same APIs.