Long-form videos are coming soon to X on smart TVs, confirms Elon Musk

X (formerly Twitter) users will soon be able to watch long-form videos on their smart TVs. Its owner, Elon Musk, confirmed the development while responding to a post claiming that "you can soon watch your favorite X long form videos directly on your SmartTVs."

This shares the timeline with Fortune's report (paywalled) that says the company will launch its smart TV app next week for Samsung and Amazon TVs. The app will be visually similar to Google's YouTube, as per the report, as it's meant to compete with it.

The social media platform has been working on a dedicated app for smart TVs since last year. Back then, Elon Musk replied to a user's comment on a 97-minute-long video and confirmed that an app was in the works.

In recent years, X has also embraced a video-first approach, following in the footsteps of other social media platforms. You can watch native videos in different places across the app, such as the Explore tab, Moments, and timelines.

While the app is on the way, Musk replied to his post and added that "you can already use Apple AirPlay to play videos from your phone to your TV." You can also open the X website on your Xbox or Android TV and watch live programming on a big screen, according to a support page.

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it later, has expressed his desire to turn X into an "Everything app." The platform has allowed businesses to post job listings and also has plans to introduce support for payments on the likes of Venmo and PayPal.

The tech mogul recently made headlines after posting his experience about setting up a new Windows PC. A fellow CEO took a dig at Musk and said that they can't use a Tesla electric car without creating an account.