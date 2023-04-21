Microsoft updates Xbox Insider Alpha, Beta, and Delta rings with bug fixes

Microsoft has rolled out new updates for the Alpha (2305.230417-2200), Beta (2305.230417-2200), and Delta (2305.230417-2200) rings in the Xbox Insider program. All three rings have the same changelogs, as they fix a few issues discovered by testers.

The full changelog is below:

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Apps Fixed an issue where the Xbox Accessories app would crash unexpectedly when updating the color of the Xbox button on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. My Games & Apps Additional fixes to address an issue where installing games or updates could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ until the console was restarted. Store Fixed an issue where the install button could be unresponsive after recently joining a game preview. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



In addition, the Xbox Insider Alpha Skip-Ahead ring has also been updated (2308.230416-2200). It only has one bug fix:

System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



You can learn how to sign up to get Xbox Insider updates at Microsoft's support site.