Street Fighter 6 demo released for PS5 and PS4; coming to PC and Xbox April 26

Capcom held a long Street Fighter 6 online showcase on Thursday night, and while there was a lot of new info about the upcoming fighting game sequel, the best bit was revealed at the end. A playable demo for the game is now live for Sony's PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Here's a quick description of the demo, from the official PlayStation blog:

Hop in for a tiny peek at what the full game offers. Learn basic battle mechanics from the Tutorial and practice Luke & Ryu’s fighting style in the Character Guide. Dip a toe into the first moments of World Tour and experiment with the deep avatar creation feature. Custom avatars can be transferred over to the full game on the same platform once it releases!

The better news is that the demo will also be released to Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles and the PC via Steam. The bad news is that those players will have to wait until April 26 to check out the demo. The full game is still due for release on June 2 for all of the supported platforms.

