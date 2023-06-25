Xbox boss hints Call of Duty may not look amazing on Nintendo Switch

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion has sparked fan anticipation about the potential for the Call of Duty series to make its way onto Nintendo. In December, Microsoft made a 10-year commitment to bringing the franchise to Nintendo consoles, subject to the completion of the acquisition. However, concerns have arisen regarding whether the Switch hardware could support the demanding Call of Duty games.

During the ongoing court battle between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft, Team Xbox shed some light on what fans can expect from Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch. In a transcript provided by Derek Strickland, the FTC inquired about the game's visual quality on both the Switch and Xbox.

Phil Spencer, head of gaming and Xbox chief, responded that the Call of Duty ports for the Switch would aim to deliver "equal or better quality" compared to other games on the platform.

In response to whether Call of Duty on the Switch would look the same as its Series X version, Spencer acknowledged that while the game would play exceptionally well on the Switch, it would achieve a different visual fidelity than its Xbox counterpart.

Furthermore, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, confirmed that Call of Duty would be playable on the Switch, provided that the development team adjusts the graphics, assets, and frame rate accordingly.

It is important to note that the Switch is naturally less powerful than PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As a result, compromises in terms of visuals and frame rates are often necessary when bringing multi-platform games to the Switch.

On the other hand, Microsoft currently plans to close the Activision-Blizzard deal on July 18, but if it loses the hearing the company would be forced into a “three-year administrative nightmare” says its lead attorney, Beth Wilkinson, stating that the outcome of the hearing would effectively “decide whether the deal goes forward.”

Sources: Derek Strickland and CharlieIntel