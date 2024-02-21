Xbox boss confirms ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard's games will be on Game Pass on day one

In a recent interview, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer reaffirmed the company's commitment to bringing Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass. Spencer stated that the "full portfolio" of games from Activision Blizzard, as well as those from Xbox Game Studios, will be available on Game Pass day one.

While an exact launch date hasn't been announced, players can expect to see Call of Duty titles on Game Pass soon. This news will relieve Xbox fans who have been waiting for the integration of Activision's franchises since the $68.7 billion acquisition closed in October 2023.

Our intent is the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS—Xbox Game Studios—will be on Game Pass, day one.

Spencer noted that Microsoft has been working on the back end to ensure a smooth, simultaneous launch of these titles across PC, console, and cloud. "We're doing the back end work to make them come to PC and console simultaneously," he said.

This would be a huge win for both Xbox Game Pass and the studios. Activision Blizzard is home to some of the biggest gaming franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo.

On the other hand, Microsoft and Sony signed an agreement in July 2023 to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. "We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games," Spencer said.

Phil Spencer also addressed concerns about Microsoft's commitment to physical games. While digital sales are becoming the preferred option for most customers, Spencer was clear that Xbox has no intention of leaving behind those who still enjoy playing games on physical discs.

We ship games physically and digitally, and we're really just following what the customers are doing. And I think our job in running Xbox is to deliver on the things that a majority of the customers want. And right now, a majority of our customers are buying games digitally.

While some exclusives have been confirmed to be jumping ship to rival platforms, Spencer also announced last week that Diablo IV will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 28. "We're happy to share that Diablo IV will be available to play by the 34 million Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles beginning March 28," says the company.

Source: Game File