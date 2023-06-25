New iVentoy allows installation of Windows, WinPE, Linux, and more, via network

A couple of days ago, Ventoy received its latest update with version 1.0.93. The new version fixes multiple bugs and issues like incorrect installation when plugging out the USB, a booting issue with Fedora/CentOS, EFI chainloader image device path issue, and more. You can view the entire changelog and download it from Neowin, from its official website, or its GitHub page.

Alongside the release of Ventoy 1.0.93, the developer has also released a new tool dubbed "iVentoy". The "i" could be indicative of the internet as iVentoy will allow users to install the OS through the network. The dev says the new software is essentially an "enhanced version" of the PXE (Preboot Execution Environment) server.

A PXE server hosts Windows PE (WinPE) boot files, among others, such that the client computers in the network can be booted by downloading and installing them with the help of DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and TFTP (Trivial File Transfer Protocol) client-server protocols.

iVentoy will work with WinPE, Windows, Linux, VMWare, and more. In total, it is said to support more than 110 types of operating systems (Full list). And in terms of UEFI and BIOS, the iVentoy supports x86 legacy BIOS, IA32 (Intel Architecture 32-bit), x86_64 or AMD64 UEFI, and ARM64 UEFI.

iVentoy ISO boot menu

The major highlights of iVentoy are given below:

iVentoy is an enhanced version of the PXE server.

With iVentoy you can boot and install OS on multiple machines at the same time through the network.

iVentoy is extremely easy to use, without complicated configuration, just put the ISO file in the specified location and select PXE boot in the client machine.

iVentoy supports x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI and ARM64 UEFI mode at the same time.

iVentoy support 110+ common types of OS (Windows/WinPE/Linux/VMware)

The latest version, 1.0.03, increases the "update max client number limit from 5 to 20" for the free edition and from "5 to 50" for the Pro edition. The full changelog is given below:

Free Edition: update max client number limit from 5 to 20.

Pro Edition: update max bound machine number per license from 5 to 50.

Add a running tip label when start iVentoy.

Now can refresh image list when service is running.

Update some tip messages.

New support for some ISO files.

Bugfix, comments and suggestions are welcome.

Head over to the official website of iVentoy project in case you want to give the tool a try.