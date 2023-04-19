You can now sign up for your share of Facebook's $725 million privacy settlement

Back in December 2022, Facebook's parent company Meta agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit concerning the non-consensual transfer of personal data from the social networking service to the UK political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The settlement amount was $725 million.

Today, Facebook users who were members during a certain time period can submit their information to claim a share of that settlement money. If you live in the US and were a Facebook member between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you are eligible for this claim,

If you want to opt out of getting paid, or if you wish to make an objection to this settlement, you have until July 26 to do so. If you want to file a claim to get your share of the money, you can go to the online form and fill it out before August 25. You can also mail in your claim by August 25 to the following address:

Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street

Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

If you do nothing at all, you won't get any money and you also give up your right to sue Meta, or take part in any possible future lawsuit related to this case.

The specific amount of money that each person gets will depend in part on how many people opt-in to the settlement. It's also possible, but unlikely, that the courts may decide to ultimately reject the settlement amount.

If it is approved by the courts, you have the option of getting your money via a pre-paid Mastercard, or sent via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or as a direct deposit to your bank account. The money will likely be sent out late in 2023.