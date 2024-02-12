You can remove or disable Windows 11 and 10's AI 'bloat' with new BloatynosyAI

It is no surprise that AI is very high on Microsoft's agenda list. The company has been pushing Copilot pretty hard. Back in November, the tech giant wrote a blog explaining why it felt users needed to have it on their PCs even if they didn't want it.

This was only a month after Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella expressed how they felt about Copilot and even likened it to the second coming of the Windows Start button in terms of its potential revolutionary impact. Perhaps foreshadowing its intentions, the company, at CES, introduced the new Copilot button on keyboards that will launch Copilot, similar to the Windows key that launches the Start menu. Thankfully, though, it is not going to be a part of Windows device certification, so naysayers can breathe a sigh of relief and avoid such keyboards.

And if you don't like the new Copilot button, there is a chance that you may not like Copilot in general as well. For those who view Copilot as a bit of bloatware and don't quite find the use for it, a new third-party utility based on the fairly popular BloatyNosy app can help you get rid of it and other such AI-related features and additions that Microsoft has been making.

Belim, the developer of the app, writes on the project's GitHub page:

This version will be given the additional identifier "AI" by me and will now be called BloatynosyAI to emphasize the new Windows character. In addition to the ability to remove AI features in Windows, it also underscores the intelligent approach of the app itself. This version works now on Windows 10 and also supports localizations. How does it work?

The three central modules (Privacy, Bloatware Uninstaller, and App Installer) that we know from Bloatynosy are presented directly on the homepage. Plugins can be accessed, for example, via the keyword "Plugin" or "AI" to remove AI in Windows 11/10.

We tried the keywords AI and Plugin on Windows 10, and the app throws up interesting suggestions like "Remove AI in Taskbar (Copilot button)." Upon clicking the suggestion, the app confirms that the Copilot button has been disabled.

Of course, you can also disable Copilot by following the published guide by Neowin. But if you want to try the app, head over to its GitHub page, where you can download the latest preview of BloatynosyAI version 2.0. The app is still in preview, though, and hence, there could be bugs and issues in it.