You could win an edible chocolate Xbox controller made to promote the movie Wonka

Microsoft is once again helping to promote an upcoming big-budget film with a way to not only win a custom Xbox Series X console and controller, but an edible chocolate version of the controller as well.

The Xbox Wire site has revealed the new promotion for the film Wonka, which will be a prequel to the classic Roald Dahl children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The movie will tell the story of how the famed chocolate and candy maker Willy Wonka came to be.

The big feature in this prize package is an edible Xbox controller. It's "made of 100% pure chocolate and wrapped in the signature gold wrapper" that's familiar from previous movies based on the books.

In addition, the prize winner will get a working, burgundy-colored Xbox Wireless Controller with the color based on the coat that Willy Wonka wears in the film. The winner also gets a custom Xbox Series X console that's been made to look like a Wonka bar, and a display to place the console on that's inspired by a candy store.

Finally, the winner of this prize will get five chocolate truffles with names like Achievement Hunting, Button Masher, Your Citrus Sidekick, Xtra Kick and Wonka for the Win.

Now that looks delicious 🤤



Follow and RT with #XboxWonkaSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom @WonkaMovie Xbox Series X & display, Edible Chocolate controller & chocolates!#WonkaMovie Only in theaters December 15



Ages 18+. Ends 12/14/23. Rules: https://t.co/JFlKtTEHaC pic.twitter.com/Mj8FTgIz3v — Xbox (@Xbox) November 13, 2023

You can enter the contest now on the official Xbox X (formerly Twitter) account and you have until December 14 to enter. The movie Wonka launches in theaters on December 15. If you happen to be at the Microsoft Experience Centers in New York, London, and Sydney, you can solve a Wonka inspired puzzle box at those locations to get some nice Xbox swag.