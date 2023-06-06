Starfield Xbox controller gets spotted in the wild before its official announcement

It looks like the cat is out of the bag, or more accurately the product is out of the back of the store. A store accidentally put out the special Starfield version of Microsoft's Xbox controller several days before they were supposed to do so.

Twitter user "@NunezSky" posted a photo of the controller out in the wild from an unnamed store in an unknown location. He states the Xbox accessory is not supposed to go on sale until Monday, June 12.

The controller itself has an overall white color, with some kind of artwork that resembles circuitry. The main Xbox button is surrounded by a rainbow streak. The two thumbsticks appear to be clear with some kind of red color on the bottom, and the D-Pad has a nice shiny gold color.

Since the on-sale date is supposed to be June 12, we would hazard a guess that Microsoft is officially supposed to announce this special Starfield Xbox controller on Sunday, June 11. That's when it will hold its live Xbox Games Showcase streaming event, followed by the special Starfield Direct event, where we are supposed to go deep into learning more about the long-awaited space-based RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios.

Both of these streaming events are being held as part of a massive number of live and pre-recorded game streaming events that start on June 7 and run through June 13. Besides Microsoft, other publishers like Ubisoft, Developer Digital and most recently Capcom will be holding their own separate streaming events. We will also get the big Summer Games Fest on Thursday, along with a number of smaller streaming events like the Future Games Show, The PC Gaming Show, and more.