The latest Xbox custom controller has a summer themed art design from the OPI nail brand

Microsoft is once again offering a special custom-colored Xbox controller for a limited time. Last week, it announced several designs in the Xbox design lab to promote the upcoming game Redfall. Today's controller reveal is based on something much different.

Microsoft's Xbox blog post has revealed the Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. It was created in collaboration with the famous OPI nail brand. It includes four different colors on parts of the controller that are inspired by OPI's Summer Make the Rules nail color collection:

Get things started by painting your thumbnails with OPI’s Sanding in Stilettos as a picture-perfect complement to the shimmery, pearlescent melon top case. Or level up your look and match the bold, glossy D-pad with a splash of OPI’s Flex on the Beach. More daring gamers can drop all inhibitions and embrace the controller’s pastel back case, bumpers, and thumbsticks by channeling OPI’s Surf Naked blue. And as a finishing touch, revel in the summertime brightness of the Xbox button and triggers inspired by the all work, all play attitude of OPI’s Summer Monday-Fridays.

You can preorder the controller now for $69.99. It will also be available exclusively at Target stores in the US.

