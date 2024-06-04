AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 8500G with Radeon 740M iGPU is now available for just $159

AMD announced the first Ryzen 8000 desktop processor (APUs) in early 2024, and some of those chips are already plummeting to all-time low prices. The Ryzen 5 8500G, for one, has just hit its rock-bottom price of just $159, allowing you to get a modern, powerful AM5 chip with integrated graphics for less than the original MSRP.

The Ryzen 5 8500G is a six-core, twelve-thread unlocked processor with a base clock of 3.5GHz, which can boost up to 5GHz under load. The chip has 16MB of L3 cache and a default TDP of 65W. Therefore, you get plenty of horsepower without the need for beefy cooling. Speaking of which, you do not even need to buy one—the 8500G comes with the AMD Wraith Stealth Cooler cooler to keep the temperature under control.

The G in the name means the processor has more advanced graphics than its AM5 siblings. The Ryzen 5 8500G features the Radeon 740M iGPU with 4 cores (or compute units), which is more than enough to power several high-resolution monitors (up to 4 displays) and even play some light games. It also supports AMD FreeSync, HDR, and the latest display connectivity standards.

You can pair the Ryzen 5 8500G with any AM5 motherboard. If you are building a new PC, keep in mind that all AM5 boards require DDR5 memory, and they are not compatible with DDR4 RAM kits.

