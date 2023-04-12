Xioami is reportedly pre-installing three web browsers on some ROMs

Xiaomi has apparently taken the bloatware game to a whole new level. MIUI Polska writer Kacper Skrzypek reported via his Twitter handle that the company is pre-installing three web browsers on some MIUI ROMs. The browsers in question are Google Chrome, Mi Browser, and Opera Browser.

Skrzypek said they tested around 20 different MIUI ROMs and found that Opera has been added to some global and Indian ROMs. The claim resonated among other users as well who shared screenshots of their devices. Skrzypek added that the Opera Browser is removable on Global ROMs but not on their Indian counterparts. However, the total browser count on Indian ROMs is only two as Mi Browser was banned in the past by the government.

Now some #MIUI ROMs have THREE preinstalled browsers: Chrome, Mi Browser, and... Opera (added in some new MI and IN ROMs).

Opera is uninstallable on Global (MIXM) ROMs, but not on India ROMs (INXM).

No sign of Opera on the latest EEA/RU/TW/ID/TR ROMs (checked about 20 ROMs). pic.twitter.com/V56R0ngF5L — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) April 10, 2023

The Twitter user notes that Opera Browser is not pre-loaded on ROMs for other regions, including Europe, Russia, and Taiwan. However, the browser was spotted on a variety of devices such as Indian variants of Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Via Android Authority