Save $100 on this 10-Core Acer Aspire desktop PC

If you’re in the market for a new desktop PC, consider the Acer Aspire TC-1780-UA92 which has a 13th gen Intel Core i5-13400 10-Core processor, 8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Combined, these specs should allow you to run Windows 11 and get most of your work done in comfort.

This particular computer, which was made available in June, comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home so you can grab all the latest feature updates that Microsoft pushes out. If your Windows 10 PC can’t be upgraded due to lacking TPM 2.0, then you could consider upgrading with this computer.

Discussing the highlights of the product, Amazon writes:

ROBUST COMPUTING HUB: Tackle any task—from basic computing to multimedia entertainment—every time you power up this beastly machine. Easily expandable and driven by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, it has the speed, power and storage to do more—everyday!

13th Generation Intel Core i5-13400 10-Core Processor (Up to 4.6GHz) | Intel UHD Graphics 730

8GB 3200MHz DDR4 Memory (up to 32GB) | 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD | Secure Digital (SD) Card Reader

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) supports dual-stream Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, including UL MU-MIMO | Bluetooth 5.3 | 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN

1 - USB 3.2 Gen1 5 Gbps, Type-C (Front) | 2 - USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps Ports (1 Front and 1 Rear) | 4 - USB 2.0 480Mbps Ports (Rear) | 1 - HDMI 1.4b Port and 1 - HDMI 2.0 Port (Rear) | 1 - Ethernet RJ-45 Port (Rear)

In terms of ratings, this computer gets a good overall score of 4.4 stars based on 729 ratings suggesting that most people were pleased with it. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means it’s highly rated, well-priced, and available to ship now.

