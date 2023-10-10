Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3QA available now with $100 off

If you are in the market for an affordable laptop, look no further than the Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3QA. For Amazon Prime members (or those who use a free trial), the laptop has been reduced in price from $450 to $349.99.

The laptop boasts a 14” Full HD IPS Display, an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U quad-core processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD for faster performance, and Wi-Fi 6. As a modern device, it already includes Windows 11 Home so you don’t need to worry about it not supporting that OS.

Based on one of the images on Amazon, this laptop features a headset jack, two USB 3.2 ports, a Kensington lock, DC-in jack, Type-C 10 Gbps Full function, and HDMI. There is also a HD front-facing camera that offers high-quality imagery in low-light conditions thanks to Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR).

The laptop weighs 3.09 pounds and is thinner at 0.74 inches. If you need to take it on the go, a full charge should last you for 10 hours. This Acer Aspire 3 also boasts a narrow-bezel design for a more immersive experience and with the Acer BlueLightShield you can lower the level of blue light you’re exposed to which can supposedly help you get to sleep at night.

If you are concerned about overheating, it’s good to know that this laptop includes improve thermals with a 78% increase in fan surface area over previous models and an additional 17% thermal capacity. Acer said this allows for more efficient work sessions while not plugged in.

