The Crucial T500 internal SSDs are now available for PCs and PS5s

We are slowly starting to see the new and very fast Gen5 internal solid-state drives hit the market from the major PC storage companies. That includes Micron, which launched the Crucial T700 Gen5 SSDs earlier this year.

However, there's still a market for new Gen4 SSD models, as they still offer a lot of solid performance for a lower price. Today, Micron announced the launch of the new Crucial T500 Gen4 SSDs which should be an affordable but still solid choice for people who want to expand their PC storage or on their PlayStation 5 console.

Micron stated the new Crucial T500 uses the company's "advanced 232-layer 3D NAND technology" with "NAND I/O speeds of 2.4 gigabytes per second". It added:

The T500 offers up to a 40% higher performance-to-power ratio, and speeds that are two times faster than the previous Gen3 NVMe SSD offering. With lightning-fast sequential read and write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 7,000MB/s3 respectively, Crucial T500 SSDs enable gamers to load games up to 16% faster, get quicker game texture renders and reduced CPU utilization with Microsoft DirectStorage.

The new SSDs also come with a five-year limited warranty. You can get the 500GB version over at Amazon now for $139.99, along with the 1TB model for $159.99, and the 2TB version for $169.99.

If you want to use the Crucial T500 to update the storage on the PlayStation 5 console, they are sold with a built-in heatsink as well. You can get the 1TB model with the integrated heatsink at Amazon for $169.99, and the 2TB model with the included heatsink is priced at $179.99.

Micron has also confirmed that a 4TB version of the Crucial T500 internal SSD will be released sometime in 2024. The price point for that version has yet to be revealed.

