Here's when and how to watch today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted and what you can expect

In June, the annual PC Gaming Show was streamed worldwide, offering PC gamers a chance to get the first look at a number of upcoming titles. Today, the event is happening for a second time this year, with a slightly different format. This time, the show is called PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and we have the info on when and how to watch the event, and what you can expect.

When is the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted?

The streaming event will begin today, November 30, starting at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time).

How can I watch and stream the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted?

You can stream the event from several sources, including PC Gamer's YouTube channel, its Twitch channel, Valve's Steam service, and on Bilibili.

Why is this version of the PC Gaming Show called Most Wanted?

That's because the show will offer up a list of what it believes will be the top 25 "Most Wanted" upcoming PC games of 2024 in a countdown format.

Who created this Most Wanted list?

In addition to the editorial staff of the PC Gamer website and UK magazine, and some PC gaming online influencers, the list of the Most Wanted PC games of 2024 was created with the help of some major gaming developers and executives:

Sid Meier (Civilization series)

Tim Schafer (Studio Head, Double Fine Productions)

Brenda Romero (Studio Director, Romero Games)

Mariina Hallikainen (CEO, Colossal Order)

Steven Spohn (Director of AbleGamers)

Jeannail Carter (Professional Esports player, Red Bull/Cloud9)

Dean Hall (CEO at RocketWerkz)

Brian Fargo (Studio Head at Inxile Entertainment, Wasteland 3)

Brianna Lei (Indie developer, Butterfly Soup)

Jessica Klyne (Executive Producer, Blackbird Interactive)

Dave Oshry (CEO, New Blood Interactive)

Tanya X. Short (Captain of Kitfox Games)

Chris Bourassa (Creative/Art Director, Darkest Dungeon I&II)

How long will the show be and what will be shown at PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted?

You might want to get some snacks as the show is expected to last two hours. As for what will be shown, here's a list of what's been confirmed:

An exclusive interview with Homeworld 3 developer Blackbird Interactive

Homeworld 3 developer Blackbird Interactive An exclusive interview with Grinding Gear Games, developer of next-generation action RPG, Path of Exile 2

An exclusive interview with promising upcoming CRPG Unforetold: Witchstone

Unforetold: Witchstone New content from Mortal Crux

Mortal Crux A new trailer from psychological survival horror Holstin

Something new from Modus and Maximum Entertainment

and Maximum Entertainment Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will reveal their third playable clan

A new trailer for 'psycho-horror RPG streaming sim' darkwebSTREAMER

A closer look at driving-survival adventure Pacific Drive from Ironwood Studios

A brand new trailer for Penny’s Big Breakaway

Penny’s Big Breakaway New gameplay footage for isometric cyberpunk DataJack 2020

Military sandbox shooter Gray Zone Warfare will unveil a brand-new trailer

New footage from psychedelic metroidvania, ULTROS

ULTROS An exclusive interview with Leslie Benzies and Adam Whiting from EVERYWHERE developer Build a Rocket Boy

Again that's just some of what will be shown during the streaming event. We've also been told to expect some world premiere game announcements and new info on upcoming PC games that are not on the Most Wanted top 25 list.