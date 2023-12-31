Amazon Limited Time Deal: Hisense 58" U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV now 40% off

Currently, the Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series Smart Fire TV is selling at a 40% off its original MSRP on Amazon so, get this limited time deal while you can. The U6HF boasts ULED technologies, boosting colour, contrast, brightness, and motion for an enhanced viewing experience.

Featuring Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, this TV promises purer, richer, and more accurate colours compared to regular LED TVs. Equipped with Fire TV built-in, this set unlocks a world of entertainment through apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Additionally, users can enjoy free streaming with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

For an HDR content experience, it offers up to 600 nits peak brightness across 32 local dimming zones. This combination of above-average brightness and local dimming is crucial for accurate HDR reproduction. Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ deliver cinema-quality imaging directly to your home for a realistic experience.

With Motion Rate 240, a native 60Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 (eARC), this TV ensures minimal blurring in fast-action scenes, creating seamless viewing. Furthermore, you can manage your TV effortlessly with the included Alexa Voice Remote. Control power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching, or simply ask Alexa to find specific content across numerous integrated apps and channels.

Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly link soundbars, headphones, or stereo components without the hassle of cords, providing a secure audio connection. Its bezel-less design offers a sleek aesthetic, while the sturdy metal stand provides reliable support for this feature-packed television.

Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF) - QLED, 600-Nit Dolby Vision, HDR 10 plus, 240 Motion Rate, Voice Remote, Compatible with Alexa, Black: $359.98 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.