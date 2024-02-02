Hisense 65" and 75" U7K Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV currently selling at their lowest

Hisense U7 Series (U7K) Google Smart TV

If you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment experience, you might want to check out the Hisense U7 Series (U7K) Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV. Amazon is currently offering a huge discount on it, with 65 and 75-inch variants selling at their lowest prices (buying links towards the end of the article).

Along with the screen resolution of 3840x2160 pixels (4K) for a better viewing experience, this smart TV boasts Hisense's 4K ULED (Ultra LED) technology for enhancing color, contrast, brightness, and motion. While the application of Mini-LED and Full Array Local Dimming ensures even light distribution across the screen, the Quantum Dot (QLED) Wide Color Gamut delivers over a billion color combinations for enhanced color reproduction.

The U7 incorporates a native 144Hz refresh rate and achieves a 480 motion rate, potentially resulting in smooth motion with minimal digital 'noise.' Accordingly, this synergy between the native refresh rate and Smooth Motion technology promises a sharp and clear display during dynamic sequences.

Furthermore, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos contribute cinema-grade HDR picture and sound, while the 144Hz Game Mode Pro features automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), and FreeSync Premium Pro (VRR), which works via HDMI 2.1, for optimal gaming performance.

The HDMI ports, totaling four, with two supporting up to 4K@144Hz, promise high-quality video input. Additionally, the TV offers versatile USB connectivity, including one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 port. Hands-Free Voice Control allows easy content navigation with voice commands. The TV also features Filmmaker Mode, disabling post-processing to display content as intended by the filmmaker.

Hisense U7 Smart TV I/O Panel

65-Inch Hisense Class U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (65U7K, 2023 Model - QLED, Native 144Hz, 1000-Nit, Dolby Vision IQ, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, Alexa Compatibility): $679.99 (Amazon US)

75-Inch Hisense Class U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (75U7K, 2023 Model - QLED, Native 144Hz, 1000-Nit, Dolby Vision IQ, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, Alexa Compatibility): $898 (Amazon US)

