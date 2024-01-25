Limited Time Deal: 58-inch Hisense ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (U6HF Series) now at its lowest

Amazon is currently offering a great limited-time deal on the Hisense 58-inch (U6HF Series) Smart Fire TV with a 42% discount on its original MSRP, so get it for yourself while stocks last. The U6HF features ULED technologies, boosting color, contrast, brightness, and motion for an enhanced viewing experience.

Featuring Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, this TV promises purer, richer, and more accurate colors compared to regular LED TVs. Equipped with Fire TV built-in, it offers entertainment options through apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Additionally, users can enjoy free streaming with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

For an HDR content experience, it offers up to 600 nits peak brightness across 32 local dimming zones. This combination of brightness and local dimming is crucial for accurate HDR reproduction. Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ deliver cinema-quality imaging for a realistic experience.

With Motion Rate 240, a native 60Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 (eARC), it ensures minimal blurring in fast-action scenes, creating seamless viewing.

Furthermore, it enables Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly link soundbars, headphones, or stereo components, providing a secure audio connection. Its bezel-less design offers a sleek aesthetic, while the sturdy metal stand provides reliable support for this smart Fire TV.

58-inch Hisense (U6HF Series) ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (58U6HF - QLED, 600-Nit Dolby Vision, HDR 10 plus, 240 Motion Rate, Voice Remote, Compatible with Alexa, Black): $349.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can get your hands on the 55-inch Hisense (U6 Series) ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, also available at a decent discount:

55-inch Hisense (U6 Series) ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV (55U6K, 2023 Model - QLED, Full Array Local Dimming, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision IQ, Game Mode Plus VRR, 240 Motion Rate, Compatible with Alexa): $349.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other Smart TV deals from LG, and Samsung. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.