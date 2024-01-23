55-inch Hisense Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (U8 series) down to its lowest price

The 55-inch Hisense Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV is currently available at its lowest price after a huge discount on its original MSRP on Amazon so, avail this deal now!

The Hisense Smart TV offers features that promise an exceptional viewing experience. Its ULED technologies elevate color, contrast, brightness, and motion to create an enhanced picture. The use of Mini-LED and Full Array Local Dimming ensures a uniform display that improves the overall visual quality.

For an enhanced color display, the TV employs Quantum Dot QLED technology, offering a wide color gamut that produces purer and more accurate colors compared to regular LED TVs. The combination of 480 Smooth Motion technology and a native 144Hz refresh rate eliminates digital noise, ensuring minimal blurring in fast-action scenes. This feature enhances the overall clarity of moving objects, contributing to an immersive viewing experience.

Furthermore, the TV also caters to gaming enthusiasts with its 144Hz Game Mode Pro, incorporating advanced gaming technologies. HDMI 2.1 inputs automatically recognize gaming sequences, adjusting settings for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. Additional features such as the automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), and FreeSync Premium Pro minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing for a seamless gaming experience.

Cinema-like audio is delivered through Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound technologies. With a 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system featuring 50W of total power, including rear overhead speakers and a built-in subwoofer, the U8 ensures that the audio quality matches the visual brilliance.

Moreover, the TV promises convenience with hands-free voice control to navigate content without the need for a remote.

55-inch Hisense Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (U8 Series): (55U8K, 2023 Model - QLED, Native 144Hz, 1500-Nit, Dolby Vision IQ, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, Alexa Compatibility): $698 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.