AMD just made the worst 7000X3D CPU, 12-core Ryzen 7900X3D the best deal it's ever been

Ever since the launch of the Nvidia RTX 4000 Super cards, prices of mid to high-end GPUs have shown signs of dropping to more affordable levels. Over the last few days, we have had price cuts on the Radeon RX 7900 series, and 7800 series, as well as on Nvidia's 4070 Ti and 4070 as well.

Even the newly released RTX 4070 Super has already been discounted by $10 and as such it is already under its MSRP value.

Meanwhile, on the CPU side, both AMD and Intel have also been offering some very good deals. The Ryzen 9 5950X for example, recently hit its lowest price ever of just $365.

It looks like we have another price slash today as the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D has now dropped to just $389 thanks to a coupon (buying links towards the end of the article).

The discount makes sense as the 12-core part is neither as good as the 7800X3D or 7950X3D in terms of gaming nor is it much better value as a production or workstation-class product as the non-X3D 7900X.

The way AMD has implemented its 3D V-cache on the 7000X3D processors is that while one of the CCDs or Core Complex Dies (that packs up to 8 cores) comprises the V-cache, the other 8-core CCD does not feature this and clocks higher. The 7950X3D has all eight cores in both of its CCDs, meanwhile, the 7800X3D has only one CCD with the eight cores. However, the 7900X3D has six out of the eight cores in each of the two CCDs which gives it 12 cores in total. This is why it is not as good at gaming as the two other Ryzen 7000X3D SKUs, nor is it a good value unit.

Thanks to this price drop, the Ryzen 7900X3D makes much more sense. And since it has 12 cores, you also don't need a motherboard with a robust and powerful VRM.

Get the Ryzen 7900X3D at the links below:

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.