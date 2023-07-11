Surface Studio 2 and 2 Plus get July 2023 firmware update

In addition to releasing new firmware for the Surface Pro X lineup, Microsoft updated its largest Surface computers, the Surface Studio 2 and Studio 2 Plus. The July 2023 firmware update delivers support for new docking accessories and resolves security issues.
What is new in the Surface Studio 2 July 2023 firmware update?
-
Enables support for new docking accessories.
-
Addresses potential security vulnerability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - 1.65.245.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
|Surface - System - 6.204.139.0
|Surface Integration Services
|Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service
|Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update
|Surface - Firmware - 536.645.768.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 11.8.93.4323
|Surface ME - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Studio 2
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 20H2
Windows 11 version 21H2
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
|Device Supported Until
|October 2, 2024
What is new in the Surface Studio 2+ firmware update?
This is the first firmware update for the Surface Studi 2+ since its day-1 patch in October 2022. Sadly, the only change it brings is support for "new docking accessories."
- This update enables support for new docking accessories.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - System - 6.204.139.0
|Surface Integration Service - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service
|Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Studio 2+
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
|Device Supported Until
|October 25, 2026
The Surface Studio 2+ is Microsoft's most expensive consumer-focused Surface. If you are curious how it compares to its predecessors, check out our Specs Appeal article. You can get the Surface Studio 2+ from the Microsoft Store starting at $4,499.
