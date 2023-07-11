Surface Studio 2 and 2 Plus get July 2023 firmware update

The Surface Studio 2 Plus in various positions

In addition to releasing new firmware for the Surface Pro X lineup, Microsoft updated its largest Surface computers, the Surface Studio 2 and Studio 2 Plus. The July 2023 firmware update delivers support for new docking accessories and resolves security issues.

What is new in the Surface Studio 2 July 2023 firmware update?

  • Enables support for new docking accessories.

  • Addresses potential security vulnerability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel(R) iCLS Client - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Services
Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service
Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update
Surface - Firmware - 536.645.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 11.8.93.4323 Surface ME - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2
Windows 11 version 21H2
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues No known issues in this update
Device Supported Until October 2, 2024
The Surface Studio 2

What is new in the Surface Studio 2+ firmware update?

This is the first firmware update for the Surface Studi 2+ since its day-1 patch in October 2022. Sadly, the only change it brings is support for "new docking accessories."

  • This update enables support for new docking accessories.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices
Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service
Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+
Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues No known issues in this update
Device Supported Until October 25, 2026

The Surface Studio 2+ is Microsoft's most expensive consumer-focused Surface. If you are curious how it compares to its predecessors, check out our Specs Appeal article. You can get the Surface Studio 2+ from the Microsoft Store starting at $4,499.

