Save hundreds on Intel 12th Gen Core processors including the i9-12900KS

Are you building a new gaming PC, but you don't want to spend a ton of money to get great performance? You may find what you are looking for in this limited-time sale on Amazon, where you can find some great Intel 12th Gen Core processors at a highly reduced price.

That includes the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS special edition CPU. It has 16 cores, 24 threads and can be overclocked up to 5.5 GHz. It's currently discounted down to $411.99. That's 20 percent off its $512.99 MSRP.

You can save even more on the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12600K processor, with 10 cores, 16 threads and clock speeds up to 4.9 GHz. Its price is down to just $193.97 or 43 percent lower than its $342.50 MSRP. Do keep in mind that you need a dedicated discrete GPU for display output with the F-SKUs. The non-F models feature Iris Xe integrated graphics.

Here's the full list of what Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs are discounted on Amazon:

You can also save some money if you head to Newegg with a promo code:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals

