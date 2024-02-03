Samsung 55", 65", 70", and 85" QLED 4K Q60C Smart TVs now back to their lowest price

Amazon and Samsung are offering great deals on the Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Smart TV, with 55-, 65-, 70-, and 85-inch variants currently selling at their lowest prices. Along with the screen resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, this smart TV promises 100% colour volume with Quantum Dot technology for an improved viewing experience. If you are wondering, 100% colour volume essentially means that all colours in the DCI-P3 color space are supposed to be there.

The Quantum Processor Lite with 4K Upscaling ensures enhanced clarity and depth while Quantum HDR offers deep blacks and refined picture quality. Equipped with Dual LED technology, the Q60C adapts automatically to content for more accurate contrast. The Motion Xcelerator ensures smooth motion and improved clarity during fast-paced games and streaming content.

Object Tracking Sound Lite delivers 3D sound that follows on-screen movement, and Q-Symphony 3.0 optimizes audio channels when paired with a Samsung soundbar. Additionally, the Q60C Smart TV offers 3 HDMI connections and 2 USB ports for a versatile connectivity experience.

The Samsung Gaming Hub serves as a centralized platform, combining console games, streaming content, and more. Furthermore, the SolarCell Remote features a solar panel for charging and smart features, including voice assistant compatibility, promoting sustainability. The AirSlim Design of the TV offers a thin profile suitable for any room.

Find the buying links below to the Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Smart TVs (Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, Gaming Hub, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in - QN50Q60C, 2023 Model):

