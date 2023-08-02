Surface Pro 8 and Pro 9 5G get new firmware to resolve graphic issues and improve stability

Another pair of Surface devices are getting new firmware updates. Owners of the Surface Pro 8 and 5G-enabled Surface Pro 9 with the SQ3 processor can download the latest patches improving general stability and resolving graphic glitches.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 August 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses graphics configuration and artifact issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.3889 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extensio

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

What is new in the Surface Pro 9 5G firmware update?

This update improves stability and addresses system bug check.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Device Manager Driver Version Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU 30.0.3741.85

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G with the SQ3 processor Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until October 25, 2026

