Xbox Wireless Controllers are up to 24% off at $49, Elite Series 2 is 14% off at $153

Microsoft's Xbox Core Wireless Controllers are available with big discounts once again, giving potential customers a chance to buy the best gamepad for Xbox, Windows, iOS, and Android for as little as $49.

Third-gen Xbox Wireless Controller debuted in 2020 alongside the Xbox Series X|S. It features a USB-C port, improved triggers, a redesigned D-pad, and a dedicated Share button for taking screenshots and recording gameplay clips. The gamepad also supports two profiles, allowing you to switch between your console and a Bluetooth device.

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is powered by two AA-sized batteries (included in the box), a battery pack, or a USB-C cable.

Those wanting a more advanced and premium gamepad can opt for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It is also available at a discounted price.

