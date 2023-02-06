Save up to 19% on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Several months ago, Microsoft launched an entry-level version of its Elite Series 2 controller. The new version offers a white finish and a simplified accessory kit to get its price on a little more affordable level. The gamepad usually sells for $129.99, but now you can save 19% and buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core for $104.99.
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 White - $106.99 | 16% off on Newegg US (3rd-party)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 White - $104.99 | 19% off on Amazon US (3rd-party)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 White - $115.99 | 11% off on Amazon US
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core offers several extra features compared to the standard Xbox Wireless Controllers. Here are the key upgrades you get when purchasing Microsoft's more expensive gamepad:
- Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.
- Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.
- Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.
- Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.
- Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.
- Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.
It is also worth noting that you can buy the missing accessories separately. They include a case, one interchangeable D-pad, four extra thumbsticks and paddles, a charging dock, and a USB-C cable. The Complete Component Pack costs $59.99 or $31 from Amazon Renewed.
- Complete Component Pack for Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 - $59 on Newegg US
- Complete Component Pack for Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 (renewed) - $31 on Amazon US
Those wanting to buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black and with the accessories kit can also save a few dollars thanks to a 6% discount. The gamepad is now available for $169.99 instead of the regular $179.99 price.
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Black - $169.99 | Amazon (sold out)
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Black - $169.99 | 6% off on Newegg US (3rd-party)
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
