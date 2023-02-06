Save up to 19% on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Several months ago, Microsoft launched an entry-level version of its Elite Series 2 controller. The new version offers a white finish and a simplified accessory kit to get its price on a little more affordable level. The gamepad usually sells for $129.99, but now you can save 19% and buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core for $104.99.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core offers several extra features compared to the standard Xbox Wireless Controllers. Here are the key upgrades you get when purchasing Microsoft's more expensive gamepad:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

It is also worth noting that you can buy the missing accessories separately. They include a case, one interchangeable D-pad, four extra thumbsticks and paddles, a charging dock, and a USB-C cable. The Complete Component Pack costs $59.99 or $31 from Amazon Renewed.

Those wanting to buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black and with the accessories kit can also save a few dollars thanks to a 6% discount. The gamepad is now available for $169.99 instead of the regular $179.99 price.

