Deal

Save up to 19% on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 gamepad in black and white

Several months ago, Microsoft launched an entry-level version of its Elite Series 2 controller. The new version offers a white finish and a simplified accessory kit to get its price on a little more affordable level. The gamepad usually sells for $129.99, but now you can save 19% and buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core for $104.99.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core offers several extra features compared to the standard Xbox Wireless Controllers. Here are the key upgrades you get when purchasing Microsoft's more expensive gamepad:

  • Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.
  • Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.
  • Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.
  • Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.
  • Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.
  • Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.
The Complete Accessory Kit for Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

It is also worth noting that you can buy the missing accessories separately. They include a case, one interchangeable D-pad, four extra thumbsticks and paddles, a charging dock, and a USB-C cable. The Complete Component Pack costs $59.99 or $31 from Amazon Renewed.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Those wanting to buy the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black and with the accessories kit can also save a few dollars thanks to a 6% discount. The gamepad is now available for $169.99 instead of the regular $179.99 price.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

Report a problem with article
The iPhone 14 and Pro lineup
Next Article

Apple may introduce an even more high-end 'iPhone Ultra'
The OpenAI logo
Previous Article

OpenAI's CTO believes that ChatGPT can help with education

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement