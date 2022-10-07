Deal

Xbox Wireless Controllers are now available for just $39 on Amazon

Neowin

Five Xbox Wireless Controllers in different colors

Microsoft is now selling its Xbox Wireless Controllers with significant discounts. Several color variants are up to 35% off, plus Microsoft has reduced the price of its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, providing optimal options for each budget and taste.

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller features the good-old formula Microsoft introduced in 2013 with the original Xbox One. During these nine years, the gamepad went through several updates and received Bluetooth support, an extra share button, and a USB-C port. Besides, the latest generation supports connecting via Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless, allowing you to seamlessly switch between a PC, smartphone, tablet, and Xbox.

The Xbox Wireless Controller in the Robot White Color
The Xbox Wireless Controller in the Electric Volt Color
The Xbox Wireless Controller in the Shock Blue color
The Xbox Wireless Controller in the Carbon Black Color
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

