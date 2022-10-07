Xbox Wireless Controllers are now available for just $39 on Amazon

Microsoft is now selling its Xbox Wireless Controllers with significant discounts. Several color variants are up to 35% off, plus Microsoft has reduced the price of its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, providing optimal options for each budget and taste.

The Xbox Core Wireless Controller features the good-old formula Microsoft introduced in 2013 with the original Xbox One. During these nine years, the gamepad went through several updates and received Bluetooth support, an extra share button, and a USB-C port. Besides, the latest generation supports connecting via Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless, allowing you to seamlessly switch between a PC, smartphone, tablet, and Xbox.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller Robot White - $39 | 35% off on Amazon US.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller Electric Volt - $49 | 25% off on Amazon US.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller Shock Blue - $49 | 25% off on Amazon US.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller Carbon Black - $47.99 | 20% off on Amazon US.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Black - $153.95 | 14% off on Amazon US.

