Get this MSI Vigor TKL mechanical gaming keyboard for a new all time low price

While many PC gamers prefer full-sized keyboards, others who don't have a lot of space on their desks like to use keyboard with the TKL (TenKeyLess) design. Right now, you can get a mechanical TKL keyboard from MSI for a very low price at Amazon.

The MSI Vigor GK50 Elite TKL mechanical gaming PC keyboard is currently priced at $33.30 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price for this keyboard, it's also a huge $31.69, or 49 percent, discount from its normal $64.99 MSRP.

The wired keyboard uses the Kailh Blue mechanical switches for its keys. MSI says the switches have a pre-travel distance of 1.9 mm and a full travel distance of 4 mm. The switches allow for a precise feel when you press the keys while also including some audio feedback.

The keycaps also have a floating design that is supposed to provide owners with less strain and discomfort when using them for long stretches. They also use a silver primer paint that should allow the keycaps' lettering to last longer with less smudging.

The keyboard has onboard memory that will allow owners to store up to three different profiles. They can be created and customized with the MSI Center software. It can also be used to customize the keyboard's RGB backlighting for support of up to 16 million colors. It also has two integrated feet at the bottom that can be adjusted to three different tilt angles.

MSI Vigor GK50 Elite TKL mechanical gaming PC keyboard for $33.30 ($31.69 off MSRP)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.