Get the Corsair Darkstar wireless 26k DPI gaming mouse for an all time low price

Corsair makes some of the best gaming PC accessories, and that includes advanced gaming mice. A recently release one, the Corsair Darkstar, has some interesting features, and it is currently available for an all-time low price at Amazon.

The Corsair Darkstar wireless gaming mouse is currently priced at $139.99 at Amazon. That matches its all-time low price, and it's also $30 less than its $169.99 MSRP.

The design of the Corsair Darkstar mouse included 15 programmable buttons. Six of those buttons surround the mouse's textured thumb grip. That gives gamers easy access to those buttons for gaming in first-person shooters, MOBA-style games, and other titles. You can even save button profiles along with DPI settings, thanks to the mouse's onboard memory.

The Darkstar features a 26,000 DPI optical sensor that can be adjusted with a special button on top. The two main buttons include optical switches for fast actions in gaming, and they should last up to 100 million clicks.

The Slipstream wireless dongle on the Corsair Darkstar offers up to 2,000Hz hyper-polling for lag and latency-free gameplay. You can also connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. The mouse should last up to 80 hours on a single charge.

The Corsair ICUE software lets you program the buttons on the Darkstar. It also allows custumizing onboard RGB lighting, with seven separate zones on the mouse. There's also an LED light on the scroll wheel that lets you know the current battery life.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.