Get the Corsair K70 Max mechanical gaming keyboard at its all time low price

Many hardcore PC gamers use mechanical keyboards for their tactile feel and better control over keypresses. Corsair offers a number of this kind of keyboards, and one of them with a lot of advanced features is available at its all-time low price right now.

The Corsair K70 Max mechanical gaming keyboard is priced at $179.99 at Amazon. That matches its all-time low price, and a $50 discount over its regular $229.99 MSRP.

The keyboard uses Corsair's MGX switches. Owners can go wild by adjusting every key switch actuation in 0.1mm increments, from a light 0.4mm press level to a heavy 3.6mm key press. In addition, the keys can be set to perform two different in-game actions with one keypress with its dual-point actuation feature. That means with just one keypress, you could generate two magic spells at once in an RPG or a fight combo pattern in an action game.

The company's Axon technology will give PC gamers an advantage with its 8,000Hz polling, which should help decrease the lag between your key press and the in-game action to as low as 0.125 seconds.

The keyboard also supports RGB backlighting of the keys, which can be controlled and customized with Corsair's iCue software. You can also store as many as 50 keyboard profiles for your games and app with its onboard 8MB storage. It has a detachable armrest with memory foam inside to keep your wrists comfortable for long gaming sessions.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

