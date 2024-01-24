Ventoy 1.0.97 is out with FreeBSD support and boot fixes

Ventoy, an open-source app for creating bootable USB drives with almost any operating system possible, has been updated to version 1.0.97. The latest release adds support for FreeBSD version 14.0, fixes boot issues, resolves several Linux-specific bugs, and more.

Here is the official changelog published in the project's GitHub repository:

Add support for FreeBSD 14.0. (#2636)

Fix Proxmox 8.1 boot issue. (#2657)

Fix VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option does not work with latest linux kernel version. (#2661 #2674)

Fix the VentoyPlugson issue that default_file value is wrong for more than 10 theme files. (#2608)

vtoyboot-1.0.31 release. Notes

Ventoy is available for Windows, Linux, and as a LiveCD image. You can get the app from its official website or on GitHub.

In addition to the standard ISO-making utility, Ventoy's developers recently released a new tool that lets you install Windows or othersupported operating systems via network (PXE). iVentoy supports over 110 different operating systems, so you can install almost anything (minus macOS, naturally). Here is how the developers describe it:

iVentoy is an enhanced version of the PXE server. With iVentoy you can boot and install OS on multiple machines at the same time through the network. iVentoy is extremely easy to use, without complicated configuration, just put the ISO file in the specified location and select PXE boot in the client machine. iVentoy supports x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI and ARM64 UEFI mode at the same time. iVentoy support 110+ common types of OS (Windows/WinPE/Linux/VMware).

You can also try Rufus for bootable Windows or Linux media. It was recently updated to version 4.4, and the changelog includes Dev Drives fixes, GRUB 2.12 support, and various fixes for a better user experience. Like Ventoy, Rufus is open source and it is available for free from GitHub, its official website, and the Microsoft Store.