Get the Asus ROG Chakram X Origin gaming mouse with its own joystick at its lowest price

It used to be that buying a PC mouse, even one made for games, was mostly about the speed of the optical sensor and its design. These days companies try to add even more features to gaming mouse products. One of them is Asus who decided to put in a small joystick on the side of one of their gaming mice.

At the moment, the product in question, the Asus ROG Chakram X Origin gaming mouse, is available for its lowest price of $89.99 at Amazon. That's also a big $60 discount from its $139.99 MSRP.

The detachable joystick, placed on the left side of the mouse, actually comes in three sizes. That means you should be able to find one that is comfortable to use with your hand. The four-way directional joystick should allow you to move your character in games without needing keyboard controls.

The joystick can also switch from its analog mode to a digital mode. That turns it into a mouse button with four programmable directions that can be customized to handle different commands. Including the joystick, the mouse has 11 programmable buttons.

The mouse has a 36,000 DPI optical sensor and a polling rate of 8,000Hz for fast responses in games. While you can connect the mouse to your PC with a USB cable, it can also work wirelessly, either with Bluetooth or by connecting the mouse with the included 2.5 GHz USB dongle. The battery life will last up to 114 hours on one charge, and you can get up to 25 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.