Nvidia 551.31 WHQL driver is out with RTX 4080 SUPER support

January 31, 2024, is the launch date for the RTX 4080 SUPER, Nvidia's latest upper-range graphics card in the RTX 40 Series. Those upgrading their systems with the RTX 4080 SUPER should get the latest driver, 551.31 WHQL. Besides adding the initial support for the RTX 4080 SUPER, the driver fixes bugs in Forza Horizon 4 and display flickering on systems with the RTX 4060 Ti.

What is new in Nvidia 551.31 WHQL driver?

From the official changelog:

Game Ready for GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Enshrouded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which support DLSS Super Resolution. Adds support for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU.

Here is what was fixed in driver 551.31:

Forza Horizon 4: Ansel/ Freestyle filters cause application to freeze or crash.

RTX 4060 Ti: Display may randomly flicker with a black bar on the top of the screen when using desktop apps.

Horizontal band may appear when cloning a G-SYNC display to HDMI monitor.

And here are the known issues:

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround.

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled.

Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations.

NVIDIA 551.31 WHQL Game-Ready driver supports 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics cards and architectures:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download the latest NVIDIA driver from the official website or update an existing installation via the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes for driver 551.31 are available here (PDF).