Snap up the Logitech Brio 101 1080p webcam for an all time low price

If you have not upgraded your webcam in several years, you might not be aware that the standard resolution for such products has gone up from 720p to 1080p and even higher resolutions. If you are looking for a webcam upgrade to 1080p but without a ton of extra features, the Logitech Bio 101 is worth looking into.

You can currently get the Logitech Brio 101 at Amazon for just $29.99 at Amazon. That's an all-time price low for the webcam and also a $10 discount from its normal $39.99 MSRP.

The webcam offers a full 1080p resolution, so you can take video calls with a clear and sharp picture. It works with popular online meeting apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Skype, and others.

In addition to the resolution, the Brio 101 has what Logitech calls RightLight. It offers a brightness boost of up to 50 percent compared to older Logitech webcams, so you don't have to be in a completely well-lit home office to be seen by your teammates.

The webcam also comes with a built-in microphone and an integrated privacy shutter so you can place it over the camera lens for some extra security. Finally, the Logitech Brio 101 connects via a USB-A cable, which makes the webcam universally compatible with any modern PC.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

