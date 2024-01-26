Grab this big 75-inch Hisense Amazon Fire TV for $520 off in a new all-time low price now

If you want to get a new big screen TV for the living room to watch "The Big Game" or any other content, but don't want to spend a ton of money, Hisense might be worth a look. Right now, it's selling its 75-inch 4K QLED television with Amazon's Fire TV OS for a new all time low price.

The 75-inch Hisense 4K U6HF Series QLED TV is available for $629.99 right now. That's a big $520 discount, or 45 percent, off its $1,149.99 MSRP.

This Hisense 2160p QLED TV uses what the company calls its ULED display technology. This proprietary tech is supposed to boost all aspects of this screen, including color, contrast, motion, brightness (up to 600 nits), and more.

The Quantum Dot tech in this QLED TV offers 220 dimming zones and over 1 billion shades of color. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision so it will display HDR content from those standards. This TV can also sense when a sports event like "The Big Game" is on, and it can switch to Sports Mode, which helps smooth the motion on the screen.

Having the Amazon Fire TV operating system in this TV gives people access to tons of streaming movies and TV shows from free and premium streaming services. Fire TV even includes a native Twitch app, which is not available for either Google TV or Roku-based television.

You also get four HDMI ports with this so you can hook up a soundbar, a game console, or even a PC so you can get a huge monitor for work or play.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

