Get this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED model for a new all time low price now

As the major TV makers get ready to release their new 2024 models, we continue to see the recent 2023 editions experience deep price cuts. Amazon's Fire TV models are no exceptions. At the moment, you can get a 55-inch Omni OLED TV from Amazon for an all-time low price.

Right now the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED television is priced at $419.99. That's not only its lowest price ever, but it's also $180 off its $599.99 MSRP.

This Amazon Fire TV has a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution QLED display with 64 dimming zones, which offers a better overall video image compared to standard LED screens. It also supports the major HDR standards like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive so you will experience deep colors and dark black while you watch your favorite TV shows and movies.

Speaking of which, this has Amazon's Fire TV operating system with access to nearly all the major free and paid streaming services. It even supports the company's Amazon Luna game streaming service as well.

This TV includes support for the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which lets you view thousands of museum-quality digital art and images when you are not watching movies and shows. It also supports widgets on the screen so you can get quick access to news, sports scores, the weather, and more.

It includes an Ethernet port for wired internet connections, a USB port, three HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting game consoles and more, and an HDMI 2.1 port that also serves as an eArc for connecting a sound bar or speaker.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

