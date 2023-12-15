Get these JBL Bluetooth wireless headphones for an all-time rock bottom low price

If you are looking for a great holiday gift that a person will actually use, and won't break your wallet, a pair of headphones is usually a good choice. The JBL Tune 510BT Bluetooth wireless headphones are such a gift idea, and you can get them for a rock-bottom low price right now. These headphones are discounted down to just $24.95 at Amazon. That's $25 less than its normal $49.95 MSRP.

The JBL Tune 510BT headphones offer high-end audio with its own Pure Bass sound technology. The headphones include buttons on the ear cup that allow users to control the volume and switch between devices. You can even activate the voice assistant on your smartphone like Siri and Google Assistant with the multi-function button.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. That means you can use them to listen to music from your smart speaker or smartphone, or play games on your PC for hours without having to worry about them running out of power. Also, it takes just two hours to fully charge the headphones, and you can charge them for just 5 minutes and get two hours of audio time.

The headphones are also very lightweight so they should be comfortable to place on the head and ears for hours. You can get the headphones for this low price in black, white or blue color options.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

