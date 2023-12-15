When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Instagram's latest feature turns your Story into a template others can use

Instagram has launched a new feature that lets you turn a Story into a customizable template that others can add to. It's called Add Yours, and you can include a variety of elements such as memes, GIFs, photos, text, etc in your story template.

To post a story template on your Instagram account, go to the Sticker Tray while creating a Story and tap on the Add Yours template. After that, you can choose and pin the different elements you want and share the Story.

After adding the text and other elements from the Sticker Tray, tap on Add Yours sticker, then tap on individual elements to pin them to your template. This will make sure others can't edit them out.

Other users who watch your story can tap on the "Add Yours" sticker to add more elements to the template. Just like regular Instagram Stories, you can share the Add Yours template with everyone (if your account is open) or just your close friends.

The ability to create templates for Reels is already available on Instagram. The feature was launched last year and lets you use others' Reels, which have music and at least three clips, as a template to create new Reels.

The Meta-owned social media platform recently launched its new AI editing tool in the US, which people can use to change the background in the photos using AI prompts. It has released a number of other features this year, including the ability to download Reels and share Reels with close friends.

Apart from that, Instagram has been testing various underdevelopment features such as the ability to turn off read receipts, holiday bonuses for creators, collaborative carousel posts, and multiple audience lists.

