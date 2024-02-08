Get this Asus Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 graphics card with dual fans for its lowest price ever

Prices for Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are dropping hard at the moment, thanks in part to the introduction of Nvidia's "Super" GPU lineup. Right now, Amazon has a great deal on the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition graphics card.

At the moment, the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition graphics card is available for a new all time low price of $529.99. That's also a big $80 discount from its normal $609.99 MSRP.

This graphics card is based, of course, on the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 GPU, and like all graphics cards with this chip, it's based on the Ada Lovelace architecture with 5,888 Cuda cores and 184 Tensor cords. It includes 12GB of GDDR6X video RAM with a memory speed of 21 Gbps.

The card competes with AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT and is faster in ray tracing.

This Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition includes some changes to the base clock speed, with a higher default of 2475 MHz and a faster OC (over-clocked) speed of 2505 MHz. It includes two Axial-tech fans to keep the heatsink from overheating. Its 2.55 slot design means you should be able to install the card even if you have a smaller PC case. The card also includes three DisplayPorts and an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting it to a monitor or even a big screen TV.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

