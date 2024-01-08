Get this 11-inch TCL Android tablet with a paper-like screen for an all time low price

If you're looking for an affordable tablet that can also double as an eReader, the recently launched TCL NXTPAPER 11 might be what you want. At the moment, the tablet's price is back down to its all-time low cost.

Right now, you can get the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet for $160.99 at Amazon. That's not only its all-time low price but also $129 off its $289.99 MSRP.

One of the biggest selling points of this tablet is its anti-glare display with up to 500 nits of brightness. TCL says this allows this 11-inch tablet to work extremely well as an eReader in its dedicated Book Reading mode. The 2,000 x 1,200 screen also has a nano-material layer that helps to get rid of fingerprints and smudges for a better overall viewing experience.

The tablet has 256GB of onboard storage, so there's lots of room for apps, photos, videos, books, and more files. If you happen to run out of storage space, there is a microSD card slot that can accept up to 1TB of additional storage. Inside there's 6GB of RAM and a 2Ghz octa-core Helio P60T processor. The tablet runs Android 13 out of the box.

You also get 8MP cameras in both the front and the back of the tablet, and the front-facing camera has a 100-degree field of view, so people will be able to see more of you when you do a video chat. The large 8,000mAh battery should last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Finally, there are four onboard speakers.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.