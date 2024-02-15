Microsoft makes one of PowerToys utilities a native Windows 11 feature

Microsoft created the PowerToys project in the late nineties to give Windows users more advanced features unavailable out of the box. Eventually, Microsoft integrated those old-school options into the operating system (changing the screen resolution was once considered an advanced utility). The modern PowerToys app serves the same purpose, and we are finally seeing Microsoft turning parts of PowerToys into native Windows 11 features.

Build 26058 adds a new accessibility feature that lets you turn your mouse cursor into a big, colorful crosshair, making it easier to spot and control for people with eyesight problems. Like many other accessibility features in Windows 11, turning on the cursor crosshair does not require navigating deep into the Settings app. Just press Win + Ctrl + X, and you are good to go.

Of course, you can go to the Settings app to personalize the cursor with different colors. Microsoft lets you select one of several prebuilt colors or create a personal option that fits your needs the most. To do so, go to Settings > Accessibility > Mouse Pointer and Touch > Touch Indicator.

The cursor crosshair should arrive as a part of the Windows 11 version 24H2, which is officially confirmed for the second half of this year. However, you do not need to wait for it to try the new indicator. You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store and toggle on one of its mouse utilities.

The app also provides additional personalization, such as the ability to change the shortcut, adjust the cursor opacity, center radius, thickness, border color, auto-hide the crosshair, and more. All those options are not available in Windows 11, so those wanting to get more features and deeper personalization should opt for PowerToys instead.

What other PowerToys features would you like Microsoft to make native in Windows 11?