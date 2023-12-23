Get this BenQ 24” office monitor with a $90 discount

If you are looking for an affordable monitor for your home office then check out this 24-inch BenQ GW2485TC office monitor which is discounted down 36% from $249.99 to $159.99. The 1080p monitor boasts eye-care tech, height and tilt customization, a noise-canceling mic and more.

One of the nice things about this product is that it’s marked with Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly badge because it is TCO Certified meaning it has passed an assessment for “lower environmental and social impact, safer chemicals, and circular design.”

Covering the highlights of this product, Amazon writes:

Optimized for Both Work and Play: 24 Inch 1080P FHD IPS computer monitor features an edge-to-edge display that allows you to focus on the important stuff.

Eye-care Tech: Our exclusive Eye-Care technology reduces eye fatigue for optimal comfort, productivity and allows you to work for an extended period of time.

Brightness Intelligence: Optimizes display performance for work and play to protect your vision while providing a stunning image at the same time.

USB-C Connectivity: Synchronize images, videos, data and charge all of your mobile devices with an all-in-one cable and 60W power delivery!

Built-In Noise Cancellation Microphone: Reduce the background noise with one-click and shift the focus to what's important. Note: the microphone only works on laptops and other external PCs when connected via USB-C.

Daisy Chain Connectivity: Free up your desk space and say goodbye to clutter thanks to the daisy chain connectivity capabilities! Seamlessly connect your computer/laptop to create a multi-monitor setup.

Seamless Connectivity: Easily access content via USB-C connectivity, HDMI, and DP ports!

In terms of reviews, this monitor has 4.5 stars based on 177 ratings. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means that it is well priced, has a high rating, and is ready to ship.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.