34 inch Samsung VewFinity S5 Ultrawide 1440p monitor now down to its lowest price

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S5 Ultrawide QHD monitor with a $110 discount on its original MSRP. The ViewFinity S5 boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio, providing a wide display for detailed viewing while the Ultra-WQHD resolution of 3440X1440 pixels enhances multitasking on a single screen.

The monitor features a brightness of 300 cd/m² and a static contrast ratio of 3000:1, ensuring clear visuals. With HDR10 technology, it claims to showcase over 1 billion colours, surpassing typical SDR technology.

Moreover, it features a 100Hz refresh rate, reducing lag and motion blur for smoother gaming, video playback, and design work. It also features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology which syncs monitor and graphics card refresh rates, minimizing image tearing.

The S5 further allows its users to employ Picture-by-Picture (PBP) to view content from two sources simultaneously at native resolution. Similarly, Picture-in-Picture (PIP) allows resizing a second source, enabling efficient multitasking.

In addition, the minimal bezel design enhances concentration in a dual monitor setup, potentially providing a virtually gapless screen and minimizing distractions.

When it comes to your ophthalmic care, the S5's light sensor adjusts brightness based on the ambient lighting, while Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology should reduce blue light exposure and alleviate eye strain, promising comfortable viewing throughout the day.

34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultrawide QHD Monitor (100Hz, 5ms, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, Eye Care, Borderless Design, PIP, PBP - LS34C50DGANXZA, 2023, Black): $239.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out other Smart Monitor deals here. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.