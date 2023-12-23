Weekend PC Game Deals: Winter Sales 2023 Edition

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Mirroring previous years, the Epic Games Store has kicked off its daily giveaway promotion to celebrate the holidays. We are already a few days into the promotion, so you may have missed out on some games if you weren't actively claiming them.

The latest game being given away is a copy of Art of Rally, the latest stylish entry from Funselektor Labs, the same developer that was behind Absolute Drift. This is a top-down racing game that touts authentic handling for its share of retro cars, letting you rip across countrysides and, hopefully, make it cleanly across the many tight corners.

The holiday giveaways reset at 8 a.m. PT each day, so you only have a few hours left before the upcoming mystery drop for December 23 activates.

It's rare to see new bundles show up during these holiday periods, but a special DRM-free bundle has appeared from Humble.

Dubbed the Happy Holidays with GOG RPGs Bundle, it comes with seven games. The first tier touts Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, Elex, and Vampyr with a $8 price tag. Next, the $12 tier adds on three more games: Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection, Greedfall Gold Edition, and Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition.

Keep in mind that these are not Steam copies, with each game arriving as a GOG store unlock without any DRM attached when you download.

Big Deals

The end of the year approaches, and Steam is already here with its 2023 Winter Sale to celebrate. You'll find plenty of worthwhile deals from the thousands of games on sale during these massive promotions. Even Baldur's Gate 3 has a sale attached to it, but it's only knocking off 10%. Don't forget that the Epic Games Store's unlimited-use 33% off coupon is still available for everyone as well.

With everything out of the way, below is our longer-than-usual big deals list for this weekend, come back next week for a second dose of hand-picked winter offers:

DRM-free Specials

Anyone looking to get their DRM-free games library expanded also has the GOG store's own Winter Sale to look into. Alongside the thousands of discounts on DRM-free games and DLCs, there is also a giveaway happening for the rogue-like platformer Caveblazers. Here are some highlights from the ongoing promotions:

