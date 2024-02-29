Is the LG Smart Monitor the ultimate streaming companion for your home office setup?

If you are on the hunt for a new monitor have a look at the LG Smart Monitor which is discounted right now by 24% to just $279.99. The monitor has a typical price of $370 according to Amazon so you’re saving about $90 by buying it now.

A bit unusual for a monitor, this one is running its very own operating system called webOS22 which has support for streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney+. Thanks to the 4K resolution, you’ll also get to enjoy content from those streaming platforms in the best quality.

Discussing the product, Amazon writes:

32-inch 4K UHD Display - The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) display reproduces clear images and vibrant colors with up to DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). Experience dramatic visual immersion with all your favorite shows, movies, sports and games.

webOS22 Built-in - Thanks to webOS22, find your favorites fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney Plus, HBO Max and instant access to over 300 plus free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.

Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Compatibility - Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit 3 compatibility allow you to wirelessly control your monitor plus cast and mirror content from iOS or MacOS devices, no Apple TV necessary.

LG Magic Remote Compatible - This LG Smart Monitor is Magic Remote compatible. Available separately, the LG Magic Remote, can navigate your content easily. You can even control the operation and play your favorite content by voice command.

USB Type-C - Seamlessly connect to external devices or charge your laptop with the convenience of USB Type-C 4 with up to 65W power delivery.

Ergonomic Design - The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the screen in the optimal position for you.

The monitor has been available since mid-2023 on Amazon and in that time it has gathered 104 ratings. It scores an aggregate score of 4.0 stars out of 5 meaning that it’s an excellent product.

It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means it’s ready to ship, has a good price, and has good ratings.

