Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 'dual 4K UHD' monitor is now available at its lowest price

Currently, Amazon and Samsung are selling the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, the "world's first" dual UHD monitor, after a huge $500 off its original MSRP. It boasts a DUHD resolution that spans the equivalent of two UHD monitors put side-by-side. This results in detailed images and an expansive field of view for gaming and productivity.

With a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time, the monitor minimizes lag and ghosting. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology also enhances your gameplay by eliminating screen tearing .

The Quantum Matrix Technology, combined with Quantum Mini LEDs, offers controlled brightness and improved contrast. The monitor features 2,392 local dimming zones for deep blacks, and a high contrast ration of 1,000,000 to 1. The brightness peaks at 1,000 its in HDR (HDR 1,000).

CoreSync technology immerses you further into the gaming environment by projecting on-screen colors into your surroundings. The Core Lighting+ feature adds vibrant colors to your setup for an instant shift in ambiance. Functionality like Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture enable you to multitask, simultaneously gaming, watching, and chatting.

Connectivity options include DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and a USB Hub, offering flexibility in hooking up your favorite devices. The ergonomic stand allows for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments, catering to your preferred setup.

57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Series Curved Gaming Monitor (Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms with DisplayPort 2.1, Quantum Mini-LED, DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, LS57CG952NNXZA, 2023): $1999.99 (Amazon US) - $1999.99 (Samsung US)

