Get this thin wireless Corsair mechanical keyboard for its lowest price on Amazon

If you have some money to spend on a quality mechanical keyboard that's also thin and wireless, the recently launched Corsair K100 AIR Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is something to check out. The good news is that you can get it for its lowest price ever on Amazon. You can get the keyboard right now for $229.99. That's $50 below its normal $279.99 MSRP.

The Corsair K100 AIR Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is very thin, measuring just 11 mm at the smallest point within its brushed aluminum frame. The keys use Cherry MX mechanical switches with 0.8mm actuation for fast and tactical responses. It also includes four macro keys, also with dedicated media keys, and an aluminum volume roller. You can use the included software to remap any of the keys and program the macro keys

The keys also support RGB backlighting which can also be customized with the included software. That includes up to 20 layers of lighting effects. The battery in the keyboard will last up to 50 hours with the RGB lighting on and up to 200 hours without it.

In addition to the Bluetooth wireless connection, you can use the wired USB cord to connect the keyboard to the PC, which allows up to 8,000Hz polling. The other connection option is Corsair's Slipstream wireless tech with sub-1ms latency. Both Bluetooth and Slipstream wireless options are protected by secure AES 128-bit encryption.

